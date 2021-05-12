Golda Addo leads charge to raise funds for Nzulezo with SOLI project

Golda Addo is raising funds to construct a new primary school block for Nzulezo

Nzulezo, the ‘floating village’ in the Jomoro District of the Western Region is not just one of the country’s foremost tourist sites but also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Year-in year-out, the village with its unique design of settlement attracts thousands of tourists from various parts of the globe.



But just like most of the country’s tourist sites, the village is confronted with pressing needs that require immediate attention.



One of such key challenges facing the beautiful village of Nzulezo is the dilapidated nature of its public school.



The terrible state of the school requires urgent attention and it is in the light of this that a benevolent Ghanaian by name Golda Addo has birthed the Standard Of Living Improvement (SOLI) initiative to raise funds for the construction of a new primary school block.



The project sets out to rally Ghanaians to support the community by replacing the dilapidated primary school building with new facility.

Aside building a modernized library for the community, the project aims to provide accommodation for 3 extra teachers, 2 health staff, and a multimedia space for their learning and knowledge shaping as well as a replacement of the docking point and the entire walkway of the village.



So far, Golda Addo has managed to raise Ghc55,000 out of the Ghc70,000 estimated cost. She has therefore appealed to Ghanaians to support her realize her aim of impacting the lives of the children of one Ghana’s popular yet impoverished villages.



The initial amount accrued has been committed to raising the project but more funds and labour will be required to complete it.



“I’m entreating people to support the project since the long-term benefit will be felt by the entire country. Let’s join forces and enhance the living condition of the people of Nzulezo,” she said.