Government entreated to show real leadership and direction

Right Reverend Daniel De-Graft Brace, Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church

The Right Reverend Daniel De-Graft Brace, Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church, has called on the Government to show real leadership and direction to give hope to Ghanaians.

"Most Ghanaians are now at a crossroads and stranded seeing how socio-economic development seemed to be in shambles," he said.



Right Rev De-Graft Brace was speaking at the 60th Annual Synod of the Church in Dixcove in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.



He said he was not happy with the introduction of new taxes, rise in petroleum products, general insecurity in the country, falling educational and moral standards and deplorable road networks.



He urged the Government to streamline the education system to churn out quality and critical masses, who were morally upright.



The Synod was on the theme: "Discipleship: Teaching Everyone to live Like Jesus Christ: The Role of the Holy Spirit."



The Bishop expressed sadness that though most Ghanaians professed a lot of faith in God, they were yet to demonstrate the real deeds of the Holy Spirit, which enjoined all to live a holy and disciplined life.

"Just look the galamsey issues, the destruction of water bodies and our environment, issues of same-sex brouhaha among others...where are we taking the nation...let's turn to God and His ways for a better society", he said.



Touching on the theme, Rt. Rev Brace urged the believers to grow in the faith, mature and allow the Holy Spirit to guard their ways.



He called on the leadership of the Church to be good mentors to the younger generation and teach them discipline and values.



During the year under review, the Church planted new churches and provided classrooms and boreholes for deprived communities as its contribution to society.



Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, called on the Church to pray for the community for its development.



Mrs Henrietta Mary Eyison, the Ahanta West Municipal Chief Executive, called for dedication to duty, diligence, sacrifice and discipline to grow the nation.