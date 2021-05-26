Government has grinded to a halt because the President is working slowly - Minority

Minority Leader, Haruna Addrisu

The Minority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has stated that the Nana Addo led administration is working slowly.

The leader addressing the House upon their resumption of sitting noted that many boards and corporations had not been instituted, and yet, the success and failures of many of our state and governance institutions hinge on the performance of these boards.



Mr. Iddrisu said it is not for nothing that the President must act in earnest in appointing the heads for the various state institutions and boards.



He declared that the president must act faster to get those boards constituted because it is not right and appropriate for policymakers to double as regulators.



He further explained that our decentralization system is at a halt because there are no District Chief Executives and MCE’s.



He exclaimed that one would wonder what goes on at the local and decentralized level.

He also cautioned the Deputy Minister nominees who are in a hurry to assume office to respect the provision of the constitution, which guarantees a shared responsibility between the president as head of the Executive and Parliament in getting them approved.



He claimed many of them are already reporting to their respective offices and taking actions.



He threatened to expose such nominees for breaching the procedure in having them approved.



He advised the Majority Leader to work with him so they could build consensus where necessary in the public interest.