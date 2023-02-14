Government pays US$3000 monthly rent for Data Protection Commission office

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

The minister for communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has revealed that an amount of US$3000 is being paid for rented premises for the Data Protection Commission (DPC).

According to her, efforts are being made to secure permanent office accommodation from public sources for the commission.



Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Ursula said the commission has written letters to both the Ministry of Works and Housing but is yet to get positive results.



Responding to a question from Member of Parliament for Tempane, Lydia Lamsisi Akanvariba, who sought to know what urgent steps the ministry is taking to get Data Protection Commission (DPC) a permanent office building and how much the ministry pays for the current office location every year, Ursula Owusu said;

“Mr Speaker, the Data Protection Commission (DPC) is currently operating from rented premises at a monthly rent of the cedi equivalent of US $3,000. Efforts have been made to secure permanent office accommodation from public sources for the Commission by writing letters to both the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Office of the Chief of Staff. These efforts have not yielded the required positive results yet. The State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) has promised to assist DPC secure permanent office accommodation and we are hopeful of a fruitful autcome soon,” she added.



