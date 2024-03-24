Group to stage ‘fix dumsor’ protest in Accra in April

File photo

The Ghana Elections Project has declared its intention to stage a demonstration in protest of the persistent power outages popularly known as ‘dumsor’ in the country.

According to the group, the action, an apolitical protest aimed at rallying Ghanaians toward a common cause.



Scheduled for Friday, April 26, 2024, the convening point of the expected exercise is the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.



A statement issued and dated Thursday March 21, 2024, the group said the purpose of the protest is to mount pressure on the ruling government to compel the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a timetable for the inconsistent power supply.



“The purposes of the protest are to pressurise the government to cause the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited to release the dumsor 2024 timetable, and to compel the government of President Nana Akufo-ADDO to fix the power problem in the country,” it explained.

Ghana Elections Project, as part of the protest, says a petition would be submitted to the Ministry of Energy and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to get the power issues addressed for all Ghanaians.



Find attached below the full statement;



Tuesday, March 21, 2024



To: ALL EDITORS MEDIA HOUSE

#FIXTHISDUMSOR DEMONSTRATION ON FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2024



The GHANA ELECTIONS PROJECT wishes to bring to your attention of an intended demonstration over the erratic power supply across the country.



The purposes of the protest are:



(a) to pressurise the government to cause the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited to release the dumsor 2024 timetable, and

(b) to compel the government of President Nana Akufo-ADDO to fix the power problem in the country.



As part of the protest, a petition would be submitted to the Ministry of Energy and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to get the power issues addressed for all Ghanaians.



The details of the demonstration are below:



Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 6:30am prompt



Convening point: Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah circle



This is an apolitical protest aimed at rallying Ghanaians toward a common cause.



Thank you