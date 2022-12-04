161
Habiba Sinare makes tribalistic statement against Northerners over her previous marriage

Sun, 4 Dec 2022

Ghanaian actress, Habiba Sinare, has opened up about what she says are some unforgettable experiences she has had with some people from the Northern part of the country.

She asserted that people from the northern part of Ghana were difficult to deal with.

According to the actress, her assertion is based on her marital experience with her ex-husband who is a former Black Stars player, Abdul Majeed Waris.

Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired episode of Just Being Us hosted by MzGee, Habiba Sinare disclosed that she suffered from postpartum depression after she gave birth to her baby with her ex-husband.

Talking about her relationship with her ex-husband’s family, Habiba said she was made to suffer in the hands of her countrymen and has since resolved never to marry a northerner again.

Among other things, she said she was subjected to difficult circumstances and inhibited from living freely by sometimes, her in-laws.

According to her, she suffered from depression which worsened as a result of some of these actions and situations.

Habiba Sinare and Abdul Majeed Waris had a short-lived marriage which has seen the actress share in various interviews what she describes as a bitter experience.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
