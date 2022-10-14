29
Hannah Tetteh’s sister eyes NDC’s communications slot

92764512 Gabriella Tetteh to contest for the position of Communication Officer

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A kid sister of Hannah Tetteh, a former Minister for Foreign Affairs in former president John Dramani Mahama’s administration, Gabriella Tetteh, has declared her intention to contest for the position of Communication Officer for the Central Region on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Miss Tetteh is also a sister of the NDC’s Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui.

Miss Tetteh took to her Facebook page to announce her decision to run for the position.

She wrote: “This is to inform my friends, followers and party faithful that I shall be contesting for the Central Regional Communications Officer in the regional-level elections. Thank you for your encouraging words so far. It means a lot to me. Regards, Gabriella Tetteh.”

