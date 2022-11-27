He’s respectful, accommodating and committed – TEIN Coordinator justifies retention of Pablo

George Opare Addo.

A Coordinator of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified why current National Youth Organiser of the party should be retained.

Jacob Nwaangu Gbelinyari who is the TEIN Coordinator for the Savannah Region, Lawyer George Opare Addo who seeking a second term in office, is very humble, respectful, accommodating, and above all one who is very committed.



Read his full argument for the retention of Lawyer George Opare Addo



I have been keenly monitoring the recent happenings and types of campaigns being adopted by many candidates and their teams, and of a particular interest to I, is the area of the National Youth Organizer contest. Having worked with the Youth Wing of the Party, NDC all this while, and as a stakeholder of the Youth Wing having served as TEIN President, Tamale Technical University and currently coordinating TEIN of the Savannah Region, it’s appropriate I bring to light my experience with Lawyer George Opare Addo aka Pablo and why we cannot afford the risks of losing him for anyone.



As a TEIN Coordinator working with Pablo over this short period, one can confidently with comfort describe him as very humble, respectful, accommodating, and above all one who is very committed to the NDC and his assigned duties as the National Youth Organizer and will go the extra mile to getting his job done. Sometimes, it marvels many the level at which Pablo can go sacrificing his personal resources into the Party, NDC and its members. Indeed, it’s not only comforting watching Pablo work for the NDC but, sometimes it makes one very emotional and teary when people deliberately fabricate stories against him for cheap political gains, and knowing from within their heart of hearts that all such issues raised against him are all falsehoods.

To say Pablo has been phenomenal in delivering his mandate National Youth Organizer is an understatement. However, just like every incumbency, he cannot run from the misfortunes that come with such. Just as he has incumbency advantages, so has he got same incumbency disadvantages. If not for that, how can anyone of fair-minded judgement consider Pablo as a failure and thereby contesting him? If we were fair to the NDC, Pablo deserved an unopposed contest!



In the campaign against Pablo, all you hear his opponents keep trumpeting on is that “he is against JM”. Unfortunately for them, they cannot account to the public what they’ve done for JM and want to forcefully assume the position of “darling boys” to JM.



Equally unfortunate on their part, the more they try to paint Pablo as anti-JM, the more unconvincing they appear to be. During the 2016 electioneering period, the supposed “anti-JM” supported JM and his Campaign Team with 5 Pickup Trucks even as he toured the entire country campaigning for JM as well. While Pablo was this much sacrificial for JM and the Party, NDC, where were the supposed “JM darling boys”?



Pablo’s tenure as National Youth Organizer saw him procuring about 16 Pickup Trucks and over 200 Motorcycles for Regional Youth Organizers, Constituencies Youth Organizers, and as well as JM 2020 Campaign Team. While Pablo was this much sacrificial to the Party and JM, where were the supposed “JM darling boys”? Pablo as well printed and donated to the Party, NDC over 20,000 JDM customized T-shirts in the year 2020.



With all these sacrifices to JM, we are being forced to believe that Pablo is one against JM. Now, even people JM doesn’t know are forcefully assuming the position of darling boys to him over those he knows and gave them the opportunities to have served under his government. Surprising, isn’t it? Unfortunately, the delegates are wise to differentiate between truth and lies.

To you our respected delegates, when people come to you telling you they’re JM’s darling boys, ask them of their track records and what they intend to do for the Party giving the opportunity. As a Party so much hungry in our desire to delivering victory for HE John Dramani Mahama and NDC and as well as the good people of Ghana, we must make it a conscious habit of running clean campaigns regardless of our individual differences.



Where were the supposed JM darling boys and JM saw so much trust in Lawyer George Opare Addo and appointed him as his MCE for a period of four years? At every given opportunity, HE John Dramani Mahama has always indicated how much he loves Pablo and how much Pablo loves him back. This is the reason why Pablo has been the National officer to have had travels, especially that which are foreign to engage the Party chapters abroad than any other National officer.



As part of Pablo’s achievement, he helped through Alhaji Inusah Mahama, the Savannah Region Youth Organizer, to deliver the Salaga South seat to the NDC. But for Pablo’s effort, can you imagine the NDC of John Dramani Mahama’s Savannah Region having 3 seats against the NPP securing 4 seats?



How can I against all odds, turn my back to all these glaringly clear records? Would that not be deliberate hatred and/or witchcraft?



Our dear respected Youth Organizers and TEIN representatives, if you do not want us to gamble with the victory of HE John Dramani Mahama and the NDC come 2024, I entreat you choose and retain Lawyer George Opare Addo as the National Youth Organizer to continue with his sacrificial works for the NDC.

I come in peace and bring you greetings from the Savannah Region.



Thank you.



END



….Signed…



Jacob Nwaangu Gbelinyari

(TEIN Coordinator, Savannah Region)