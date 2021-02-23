HeFRA locks up unlicensed health facilities in Kumasi

HeFRA has closed down four unlicensed health facilities in Kumasi

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has closed down four unlicensed health facilities in Kumasi and arrested six persons for prosecution.

The move is part of activities to weed out unlicensed health facilities and quack personnel operating below the required health standards.



Krispat Hearing Center at Oforikrom, De-Castro Home Care at Aboabo, Lake Road Clinic at Atonsu, and Echoscan Diagnostic at Tafo, all within the Kumasi Metropolis, were closed down for operating without authorized licenses and personnel.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, Ashanti Regional Director of HeFRA Rashid Inusa told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that the operation to clamp down on unlicensed facilities “will not cease today nor tomorrow, although we are faced with numerous threats and oppositions but we are not relenting”.



“Today, Tuesday 23rd February the operation continues and we will make sure all those fraudulent pretenders to medical skills are flushed from the system.”



The operation, which is said to be a nationwide activity, is to sanitize the system to ensure effective health delivery.

The Regional Director of HeFRA explained that “the first health facility the team visited was the Lake Road Clinic at Atonsu. This facility known for its expertise in abortion has been in existence for more than a decade yet, it had not secured a license to operate.”



Describing the obnoxious scene at the facility, Mr Inusa stated that “some items meant for operation were found in an unhygienic condition during a tour of the facility. The in-charge of the facility was not around at the time of visit, leaving the team with no choice than lock up the place and pick up the receptionist.”



The team together with the task force’s next stop was at Krispat Hearing Centre in Oforikrom.



“The people manning the facility could not produce an operating license for the service they are rendering. After a back-and-forth with the team, the facility was finally locked up and one person arrested.”



The De-Castro Home Care facility at Aboabo was also closed down after realizing it has been operational without acquiring a license.

“None of the four persons manning the facility has any qualification to provide health care services,” he added.



“Our final destination for Monday’s operation was at Echoscan Diagnostic Centre at Tafo where the facility was also closed down for not having a required license to operate.”



The HeFRA Regional Director added that the five persons arrested during the exercise have been handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and prosecution.



“The war waged on quack health facilities within the metropolis and the [Ashanti] Region at large is underway throughout the week unabated so those shrouded in such fraudulent acts must watch out for us.”