Heads of Catholic Institutions want review of Free SHS fast tracked

President of Association of Catholic Heads of Higher Institutions, Sr.Benedicta Uzokwe

Association of Catholic Heads of Higher Institutions (ACHHI) in Ghana has called on government to fast track review of the Free Senior High School policy to resolve challenges bedeviling the policy since implementation.

The association says for instance that, free feeding component of the policy must be reviewed for parents to bare the cost to fix the unending food shortage in second cycle schools.



The Association has also recommended that, the free uniform aspect can be considered for parents to cloth their children for government to save money and divert the funds into more critical aspect of secondary education.



President of Association of Catholic Heads of Higher Institutions, Sr.Benedicta Uzokwe said this in Koforidua during the 43rd Annual Conference of the Association under the theme “A synodal church: The role of the catholic head in promoting communion, participation and mission in our schools”.



“As we all know the Free SHS Policy is a very good one and it is a very laudable one but as Members of this Association there are some aspects that we think that something should be done about especially with regards to the feeding. We have observed that even though the government is spending so much bringing foods to the schools to feed the children sometimes it is not on time and sometimes it is not enough. So we are looking at from the point that If there is a way that maybe parents may be allowed to support somehow it might be helpful because we are dealing with adolescents and they eat quiet a lot. We think that if something can be done and parents could be allowed to support in one way or the order it might be very helpful,” Sr. Benedicta Uzokwe, President of the Association said.



She continued that, “sometimes it is very disheartening when you have the less privileged ones. Those from good homes they have the money they can go and buy food for themselves but the less privilege ones when there is no food they become stranded but if there is a way that parents should he allowed to pay something to support even if the weak ones cannot pay, money paid by the well to do parents can help support as well, so we are thinking that is there must be some kind of review that the parents can be allowed to take some aspect.

She said government can also consider provision of uniform aspect for a review.



“Even for uniforms most of the first years have not gotten their uniforms. I don’t blame the government much probably there are not enough funds to deal with all these things. So we are thinking that if the parents can be allowed to take uniforms that money can be used towards providing food or vis-versa there should be some kind of review.



The Association also called for increase funding to complete uncompleted projects ,and build new ones to expand infrastructure to enable the schools contain the increasing student population.



The Episcopal Chairman of Education to the Association of Catholic Heads of Higher Institutions, Most Rev.Joseph Afrifa Agyekum lamented the feeding challenges in schools stating that some schools are borrowing food items among themselves to supplement shortages.



“Times are hard but even before this time I know very well and I can mention over here some of the challenges that you are going through which unfortunately you are unable to even voice out because of fear of being victimized. You are trading food items among yourselves. The one who doesn’t have sardine, corn, rice will go to school ‘A’ or ‘B’ and you borrow some and the other one will do the same and so food is being as it well cycled around just to be able to feed your students.

Most. Rev. Afrifa Agyekum who is Bishop of Koforidua Diocese of the Catholic Church also called on Heads of Catholic Higher Institutions to speak out for government to end fraud in the supply chain of food to schools by National Food Buffer Stock Company.



“I know it is very challenging but there are points that we need to also speak about what is brought to you. How much and what do you sign for I don’t want to talk about that but you know what you are signing for and you sign for it instead of 50 kilos they bring you 20 or 25 you sign for 50 it is happening. Ghana must hear but unfortunately some of you also connive and even when it is not so you go on air and say it is so. I am very much aware that some of your children are eating almost the same food in a day tombrown in the morning tombrown for supper”.



Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong said government is aware of the challenges facing heads of second cycle institutions therefore efforts are being doubled to fix them.



The government has spent over GH¢10 billion on free SHS since its introduction in 2017.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has criticised Ghana’s free Senior High School policy in its recent report saying, despite increasing enrolment, it is poorly targeted.

“Ghana spends close to 4 percent of GDP on education with good results in terms of enrolment but poor learning outcomes. The flagship programme Free Senior High School (SHS), which covers the full cost of secondary education, has helped increase enrolment but is poorly targeted,” IMF said in a country report released ahead of the approval of the country’s $3 billion bailout.



Flagbearer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama has on several occasions stated that the next NDC government under his leadership will review the free SHS policy.



Government however says it will review the policy having said earlier it was not going to take that decision.