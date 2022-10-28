Health Service Workers Union screens over 300 women of breast cancer in Ho

Some women during the screening exercise

The Health Service Workers Union (HSWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Friday, October 28 2022 screened more than three hundred women in Ho the Volta Regional capital, free of charge.

Most of the beneficiaries were from farming communities in the Ho Municipality, others are traders at the Ho Central business area.



Prior to the exercise, HSWU held a health walk throughout the principal streets of the capital, aimed to create awareness of breast cancer.



National Chairperson of HWSU, Betty Normasi said frequent screening against the disease is a good roadmap to eliminate it in the country. She added that both men and women should consider knowing their status, "Breast cancer is not affecting women only but men as well" she said.



She noted that the exercise was held in other regions and Volta and Oti chapter is the last exercise to climax the breast cancer month, October.



Also speaking to the Media, Volta regional Chairperson of HWSU, Mabel Duvor urged married women to allow their spouse to touch and or suck the breast because "They can be able to detect when there's any deformity or any change in the breast cos most at times, we (women) don't watch it unless we're by the mirror".

Harriet Amponsah, Gender Desk officer of HSWU said the exercise is critical for humanity, especially women, however, the Union will continue to organise such activities in other areas including mental health.



Chairman of HWSU, Volta Chapter, Emmanuel Gator said more than three hundred women especially those of middle age have been screened.



He said the team educated them on causes and challenges of breast cancer as well as ways to put a stop to it.



Emmanuel Gator also applauded the women for stepping out boldly to know their status and encouraged other women to do the same because early detection is the panacea to conquer cancer.



Throughout October, non-profit organisations, and public hospitals including some individuals have organised free screening against breast cancer, and some held public education on the disease in major towns and cities in the Volta and Oti regions.