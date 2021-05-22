Here are some questions to ask your rheumatologist whenever you visit the hospital

Dr. Dzifa mentioned that the first thing is to know and confirm what exactly the diagnosis is

Dr. Dzifa Dey, physician specialist and rheumatology expert has shared some questions patients can ask doctors to get more insight on their condition.

She mentioned, “So I’m assuming that if they’re sending you to me that means you’ve already been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition or something related to rheumatology”.



Dr. Dzifa mentioned that the first thing is to know and confirm what exactly the diagnosis is.



In an interview with Eunice Tornyi on e.TV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices she said, “A lot of people come and after you’ve had an interaction with them, they actually leave without making sure they understand the diagnosis or they carry their old diagnosis with them and not the new diagnosis we make after doing the various tests”.



She shared it is important to know what exactly one is diagnosed with because, “being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis is not same as being diagnosed with lupus. So make sure you clarify your diagnosis to be sure of the difference”.



She also stated that is it important to clarify with the doctor if any of your organs have been affected because, “that can also have an impact on your long term health hence, the results can show how aggressive treatment should be”.

Moving on she also added that, it is important for patients to know the treatment they are receiving because, “some people especially lupus patients, are individuals in their prime”.



She highlighted that another important thing to note and talk to your doctor about is the medication and its duration. “Some people think it’s just like malaria you treat for a short period and that is it. But know that the immune system is dysfunctional so you have to know how to control it and do so well”.



She advised that it is also important to find out about the side effects of the medication so the patient can be cautious and also monitor her or his situation.



The health personnel finally added that it is very important for patients to keep a journal to keep track and also serve as a reminder to them. “Most people with such diseases tend to forget things so these journals serve as a reminder to them”.



Dr. Dey disclosed that all these questions are important and advised patients to do well to get them answered by their doctors for their own sake.