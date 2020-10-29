Heritage Christian College hands over 50 reflective barricades to the Police

Ghana Police Service received 50 barricades from Heritage Christian College

Source: Ghana Police Service

The Heritage Christian College, Accra, has donated 50 barricades to the Police in Accra.

Donating the items, the registrar for the college, Mr. Ebenezer Obuobi Danso, said, they appreciate the role of the Police in enforcing law and order and saw the urgent need to support them in their own small way.



He added that the College upholds corporate social responsibility as one of its core values.



"Therefore, the presentation of the 50 barricades serves as a way for the college to fulfil their core values and further express their support to the Police," Ebenezer Obuobi Danso said.



He hoped the barricades will be put to good use to enhance Police snap check duties visibly at night.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the command, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Emmanuel Afriyie Sekyi.

He expressed appreciation for the benevolence showed by the Heritage Christian College and acknowledged reflective benefits of the barricades.



He, however, assured that it will be effectively utilized to facilitate Police duties.



DCOP/Mr. Afriyie Sekyi extended a word of encouragement to other stakeholders, to emulate the good efforts exhibited by the Heritage Christian Council.



Present at the donation was ACP/ Lydia Donkor and Chief Supt. Mr Oppong from the regional police command and Conrade Kakraba of the University. Public Affairs Desk.

Source: Ghana Police Service