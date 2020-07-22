General News

High security in Accra is due to increase in coronavirus case count - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that the visibility of security personnel in Greater Accra in the enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols is due to the increase number of cases in the region.

He said the increase in the number security personnel in the region is as a result of the sharp increase in the coronavirus numbers that has been recorded so far.



The MP for Ofoase Ayerebi was speaking at the COVID-19 press briefing update that was held at the Information Ministry premises in Accra yesterday.



The minister stressed that, the Greater Accra region case count keeps moving up which he says is the reason why the security team has increase their visibility in the region.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah also urged the security personnel to also enforce the adherence of the COVID-19 protocols in the other regions to ensure full compliance.



Again he said the security visibility in town shows clearly the government has not gone to bed on the enforcement of the protocols but says, it is up to the media and other organizations to help propagate the need for Ghanaians to follow the strict rules.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.