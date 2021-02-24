Ho Central Mosque temporarily closed over 'anticipated clash' among Muslim folks

The Ho Central Mosque has been locked to prevent a potential conflict

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

The Acting Ho Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alex Adade Yeboah has mentioned that the Ho Central Mosque is currently locked due to an “anticipated clash” among the Muslims.

He said the decision to close down the mosque was birthed after series of meetings held by the Ho Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), which he co-chaired upon having reports of chieftaincy dispute in the Zongo community.



“It's to avert an anticipated or possible clash between the two parties..." he said.



The root of the dispute and matters arising



One Alfa Anas who served as the First Deputy Chief Imam under the late Volta Regional Chief Imam, Umoro Danjiman Hamzah was subsequently installed to replace his predecessor.



But after the successful installation, another party Muniru Hamzah, who is said to have a connection with the late Chief Imam challenged the legitimacy of Alfa Anas.

The development was then sent to the Ho High Court for justice to prevail but along the way, Alfa Anas withdrew the case from the court with an intention of using dialogue and the rules of Islamic tradition to solve the dispute.



The Chamber Chief Judge, Suhaila Mohammed, speaking on the development noted that there has been confusion over who takes the regional Imamship for the past sixteen years but along the way, “all the Zongo tribes” decided to confirm Alfa Anas as the leader.



According to him, Alfa Anas is the right successor but not Muniru Hamzah because per the Islam tradition, “If there is no Imam, the deputy will take over, so after him (the late Chief Imam) our spiritual leaders sat down and confirmed Alfa Anas as Imam and they (Zongo tribes) all accepted him.”



Despite the use of the “Islam tradition” to approve Alfa Anas, the Hamzah families disapproved and also installed their son, Muniru Hamzah, giving the Ho Zongo two leaders.



The landlords, the Asogli state led by Togbe Afede has already met the two parties involved and cautioned them to make sure peace prevails.

Where are they praying on Fridays?



This reporter understands that there was a disorder which resulted in verbal attacks at the mosque over who leads prayers on Friday, 12 February 2021.



The Police Commander said, in other to ensure peace, the MUSEC asked the folks to submit their prayers outside the mosque whilst the issue is put before the necessary stakeholders for consultations and resolution.



Meanwhile, on Fridays, many of the Muslim folks pray in a nearby mosque or in their homes in the municipality.

