Ho MCE blames residents for destructive weekend floods

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Ho, the capital town of the Volta Region experienced violent rainfall that displaced several residents and destroyed many houses in the region.

The rain which started at about 3:30 pm and lasted for about four hours flooded most parts of Ho leading to the collapse of several stores around the Asogli palace with damages running into millions of cedis, according to reports.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Divine Bosson has, however, criticised the residents of Ho for allowing the community to be flooded by rainwater.



The MCE explained that the destruction of properties is a result of negligence and shirking of responsibilities on the part of the people in his municipality.



He added that it was wrong for people to expect the government or anybody to coerce them into cleaning their environment and following guidelines that protect them from destruction.



“They should go out there and do what is to be done. When you want people to tell you to keep your environment, to clean your environment, your waterway and those things, it comes with a cost,” he said when he was inspecting the Ho community after the floods.

During the inspection of destruction caused by the Saturday floods, the NADMO boss in the Volta Region, Ivy Amewuga also added that the municipal assembly must ensure to get rid of buildings that are in waterways.



“You will realise that some people have some structures in waterways and it is the duty of the assembly to make sure that those structures are pulled down. I’m pleading that we should come on board, put all our technical teams together and bring our expertise on board and ensure that we stop drains in Ho and reduce the damage level that comes along whenever it rains,” Ivy said.



