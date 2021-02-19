Ho MP to re-roof JHS building after destruction by rainstorm

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

A heavy rainstorm on Monday, 15 February 2021 ripped off portions of the Ho Police Depot Junior High School (JHS) buildings in the Ho municipality, leaving some teaching and learning materials destroyed.

According to the headmistress of the school, Cecelia Aglobitse, the incident happened on Monday evening few hours after they closed and with the help of “ some neighbours we were able to rescue some exercise books, our textbook and then our library books, we stepped out in the water and then gathered the things that we can gather”.



Three classroom blocks were affected by the rainstorm and forced the pupils to participate in learning under threes at the school premises, a situation the headmistress described as “ is not easy to be under the three to study, there’s so much destruction, as somebody is passing by the students don’t pay attention, some of them have a problem lifting the desks outside to sit down under the three to study, when the weather changes, we’ve to shift the desks from the sun so that they have the cover of the threes to study” she narrated.



Madam Aglobitse, however, noted that she then called on the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Benjamin Komla Kpodo the following day to come to their aid and on “ Wednesday he came to the school to visit and he promised to help”



On Friday, 19 February 2021, the MP donated items and cash, all worth GH¢10,000.00 for the re-roofing of the school block.

The MP said upon hearing the sad news, he decided to come to their aid “as soon as possible in order to enable the children to go back to their classrooms to learn”



He said, he asked the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) of the school to do an estimate for the renovation which he collected on Thursday, 18 February after which he purchased the needed materials and also gave “Ghc2,000 as workmanship”.



Mr. Kpodo noted that knowing the necessity of education, he did not delay in responding to them hence the re-roofing will be done during the weekend to enable the children to move back to the classroom from Monday, 22 February.



The MP also used the occasion to applaud the headmistress and the entire school for adhering to the various safety protocol against the coronavirus.

