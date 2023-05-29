How Ghana Police Service rescued a kidnapped boy from a forest

The Ghana Police Service has reportedly rescued a boy kidnapped at Drobo in Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.

A post shared on social media by EDHUD, indicated that the victim, a class five pupil, went missing at a demonstration in Drobo, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.



The father of the boy indicated that he had been kidnapped.



The tweet had a video that showed the moment he was recused by the police from what looks like a forest.



The exhausted and starved boy can be seen tied to a tree by his neck, hands and legs.



One of the police officers can also be seen cutting off the knots to free the victim.

The boy nearly fell as he attempted to walk and was carried from the scene by the police officer.



