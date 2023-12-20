How New Force’s Shalimar Abbuissi was repatriated via Brussels Airlines

Shalimar Abbuissi

It was all tears and gnashing of teeth when the Spokesperson for the New Force, Shalimar Abbuissi was put on Brussels-bound Airline UA9960 by Ghana Immigration on Tuesday 19th December 2023.

The Belgian national was repatriated after her permit was revoked by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) following her appearance on social media as a Spokesperson for the New Force, a political movement.



According to information available to MyNewsGh.com, when she applied for a Ghanaian resident permit, she submitted documents indicating she was studying at the Ghana Christian University College which their investigation proved otherwise.



She was remanded and later discharged by the Kaneshie District Court Tuesday, after state prosecutors said they would drop the charge of obtaining a student permit under false declaration against her.

However, she was immediately rearrested by the Ghana Immigration Service for immigration fraud and was to be repatriated.



After being kept for hours by the GIS, Shalimar Abbuisi was taken to the Kotoka International Airport where she boarded the 9:44 flight bound for Brussels.



Reports suggest Shalimar Abbuisi and her parents shed tears and had tried to use legal technicalities to halt the deportation but was not successful.