‘How can I be safe in Accra and not Lagos?’ – #EndSARS protesters in Ghana

Nigerians living in Ghana have also joined the campaign seeking justice for victims of police brutality and an overhaul of the security apparatus.

The protesters on Tuesday besieged the office of the Nigerian High Commission to join the #EndSARS campaign – even as authorities announced the immediate disbanding of a notorious anti-robbery unit that has long been accused of grave human rights abuses.



Sparked by the alleged killing of a man by an officer in southern Nigeria, thousands of people this week took to the streets across the West African country to protest against police brutality and demand the complete abolition of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).



Accra protests



Security was, however, tightened at the office of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana’s capital as protesters who wielded placards with several inscriptions shared stories alleging extortion, torture, disappearances, and even murders at the hands of members of the unit.



“We are not happy. This is a menace. They are just shooting and killing people like animals”, one of the protesters said as he praises Ghanaian authorities for holding the peace in the country.

“The pressure is too much. I left Nigeria because of SARS”, another said. “We are talking today because we are not safe. How can I be safe in Accra and not in Lagos?” he quizzed amid tears.



Petition



Presenting a petition to officials at the High Commission after close to an hour protest, Yemesi Falaye, Convenor of the group said their action is to ensure better treatment of their compatriots back home.



“In Nigeria, it is bad enough that we don’t have good roads, water, and electricity… But there has been electricity in Ghana for the past nine days I have been here. If you want to have a good life [in Nigeria] you have to work hard to cater for yourself.



“Now having done all of these things we still face police brutality. We still have the police harassing and extorting us but I know it’s not their fault…we need to do a lot of reformation in the Nigerian police”, Falaye said.

“Our simple request as taxpayers of Nigeria is an end to police brutality. When we are done with this we will be requesting for others but in the meantime, we want an end to SARS”



Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Esther Arewa, on her part assured that their grievances would be forwarded to the Nigerian government for further action.



“Your request will be conveyed to the Nigerian government,” she said adding: “Already the government is aware of the general protest due to the brutalities. They [the IGP] has scrapped it [the SARS] and I want you to know that all that you have written would be conveyed to the highest authority in Nigeria”.



Protest continues in Nigeria



Meanwhile, thousands of people across Nigeria took to the streets for a sixth straight day to protest against the menace, keeping up the pressure in a campaign that forced the government to announce the dissolution of a notorious police unit.

Last week, young people mobilizing through social media began staging demonstrations calling for the abolition of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings.



The #ENDSARS protests have since gained major backing in the country and the diaspora, with some of Nigeria’s most popular stars throwing their weight – and considerable followings – behind the rallies.



