How is the suit linked to vetting of ministers? – Bawumia’s boy questions Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Krobea Kwabena Asante, a member of the Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 campaign team, has questioned Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's decision to suspend the consideration of ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Asante argued that there is no legal linkage between the court case cited by the speaker and the vetting and approval of ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.



He criticized Bagbin's decision, positing that it was based on flawed reasoning.



“Assuming Dafeamekpor Etse Rockson Nelson even has a case which I think does not have, how does a suit in relation to reassigned ministers got to do with vetting ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees? What is the linkage?



“Bagbin should come again. He and his hatchet guy got the plan wrong,” he said in a Facebook post on March 20, 2024.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, decided to suspend the consideration of ministerial nominees on March 20, 2024, citing a case challenging a part of the process.

Bagbin explained that an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor restricted him from proceeding with the process.



However, the genesis of this parliamentary deadlock finds its roots in a cease-and-desist letter issued by the presidency to Parliament.



The letter cautioned parliament to restrain from transmitting the recent Anti-LGBT+ Bill for President Akufo-Addo’s assent, citing two yet-to-be-determined interlocutory applications at the Supreme Court.



In response to these legal entanglements, Speaker Bagbin emphasized Parliament's commitment to upholding the rule of law and reiterated the institution's inability to proceed with the approval of new ministers given similar circumstances.





