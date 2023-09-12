How your BECE ward will be selecting SHS under the new school selection program

National Coordinator of the CSSPS, Mark Sosu Mensah

The National Coordinator for the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), Mark Sosu Mensah, has provided a comprehensive breakdown of the new school selection process for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates.

According to him, there has been a series of reviews in the CSSPS to ensure that the selection of schools for students becomes seemingly easy.



To explain the selection process, the coordinator said, “They are supposed to select the initial 6 and the last 5. In the initial 5, there are the category A schools. We have 92 schools comprising the STEM schools which are 5, 34 schools for the TVET and the rest are for the senior highs and technical schools. You are supposed to choose only 1 school from Category A,” he said



He continued to explain the number of schools students are required to select in the subsequent categories of schools.



“In category B we have 260 schools, the maximum you can choose from this category is 2. In that category too we have 34 TVET schools the rest are senior high and technical schools.



“The category C, we have 574. 154 of them are TVET and the rest are senior high and technical schools. The maximum that you can choose from that is 5,” he explained further.

Mark Sosu Mensah also added that students seeking to enter the second cycle schools in Ghana are required to select one day school in category D which mainly comprises day schools in the country.



“There is also category D. This includes all the 928 schools that we have in Ghana. This is because every school has a day and boarding.



“Therefore you are required to choose a school 16km radius within your catchment area. So, you must select 1 compulsory day school. Or all the schools in the appendix which are called special boarding schools. This is because, in the last three years, there have been schools that still have vacancies even after all the placements are done,” he added.



These updates, he said, aim to streamline the school selection process, making it more accessible and efficient for BECE graduates as they embark on the next phase of their education journey.



