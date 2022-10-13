Human trafficker slapped with 5-year jail term

The accused was finally judged after 13 months

The Jasikan Circuit Court, in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region on

20th September 2022, sentenced a 45-year-old fisherman to a five-year imprisonment term for the offence of human trafficking and ordered him to pay a compensation of 20,000 cedis to the victim.



Spanning 13 months, the court proceedings started on August 12, 2021, where the accused, Issah Asilevi of Nkonya-Adjamasu, pleaded not guilty to the offence of human trafficking contrary to sections 2 (1) and (2) of the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694).



The accused, on 16th September 2021, engaged the services of a lawyer who



represented him at the trial. After both the prosecution and defence filed written addresses, the judgement was delivered on the 20th of September, 2022.



Coming at a time when the 14-year-old survivor, Khris, is now enrolled in school for the first time, this judgement brings relief to him and his family with whom he has been reintegrated.

Trafficking



Khris is the first of five siblings from Ningo Lotsubue in the Greater Accra Region. In 2016, his parents visited Nkonya-Adjamasu where the recruiter approached them intending to engage their son in fishing activities on the Lake. The recruiter promised an amount of GHC500 annually to Khris’ parents.



After he was given away for this sum, Khris lived and worked with his boat master on the Lake for five years with no access to education. While on the lake, his work included paddling the canoe and setting baskets and bamboo traps in the lake. Most days, he worked on the lake from midnight to noon.



Rescue



Supported by International Justice Mission Ghana, the Oti Regional Police Command and the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) in the early hours of March 15, 2021, launched into Nkonya-Adjamasu to locate and rescue Khris and arrest his boat master, Issah.

Restoration



After the rescue, Khris was placed in a private shelter for his care and rehabilitation. The DSW, with IJM’s support, ensured the right care and psychosocial support for Khris.



There was also a collaborative effort to conduct a thorough home assessment of his family before reintegrating him with a close relative after five years of being trafficked.



Khris is currently enrolled in school.