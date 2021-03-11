Humiliating Chief Justice in parliament very painful, unacceptable – Former NPP Minister

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

A former Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan has taken an exception to the conduct of National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers who booed at the Chief Justice of Ghana Kwasi Anin-Yeboah while being introduced during the President’s State of the Nation Address earlier this week.

He observed that the conduct of the NDC MPs smacks of embarrassing some leaders of the country invited as guests to events, wondering if it would not be a demotivator for some of them declining future invitations to attend important events at the house.



“For me, this is something we should learn to put a stop to. It is not good to humiliate our leaders for no reason especially during such important functions”, the former NPP Regional Secretary pointed out during a panel discussion on Accra-based Peace Fm.



Mr. Kwamena Duncan believes the Chief Justice (CJ), may find it difficult to do business on the floor of Parliament with the Members of Parliament (MPs) anytime an opportunity is given to him.



It would be recalled that during the presentation of the President’s address last Tuesday, the Minority MPs booed and hackled the CJ and other dignitaries while being introduced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, a move which has been widely condemned.

“He has a duty to play and perform in Parliament. Do you think that he will feel in his well in his body and soul…. that he will feel welcomed to go there?”, the former Central Regional Minister quizzed on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show monitored by Kwami Sefa Kayi, describing the behaviour of the Minority MPs as unparliamentary.



Meanwhile, the NDC MP for New Edubiase, Adams Abdul Salam has stated that the Minority did not hoot at Chief Justice Justice Annin-Yeboah as widely reported by the media.



According to him, they only heckled him and their heckling was part of parliamentary processes hence there should be no fuss about it.