I dare anyone who’s ever bribed me to come forward now - Rockson Bukari throws challenge

Rockson Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister

The former Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Bukari has dared his accusers including contractors who claim he has ever received bribes in return for a contract to expose him.

Speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com, revealed that residents in the Upper East Region can testify to the fact that he is not corrupt and has never been corrupt daring those with evidence to prove the contrary.



“Everyone in the Upper East Region knows that Rockson Bukari is not corrupt and has never been corrupt. I cannot influence anything bad against my conscience”, he revealed.



On why he took him so long to come out to counter allegations of corruption against him culminating in his purported sack as a Minister of State at the Presidency, he replied: “I think this is the right time Ghanaians must know the truth”.

It would be recalled that Mr. Bukari has come under media frenzy in 2019 after a telephone conversation on an attempt to bribe a reporter to ‘kill’ a story about a judge went viral on social media and mainstream media.



The once-revered politician popularly known as ‘Action Man’ who is still being held as the most industrious Municipal Chief Executive Bolgatanga has ever had, however, saw a dead-end to his political career after a private conversation with a journalist known to be his long-standing friend went viral on social and mainstream media.



Mr. Bukari admitted having a telephone conversation with the reporter sometimes where he is heard pleading for a story about his friend who is a judge not to be published with the promise of getting ‘something’ for the reporter from a CEO of a Chinese Mining company, Shaanxi.