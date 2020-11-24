I did not say Donald Trump would win US election-Owusu Bempah

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has denied prophesying that US president, Donald Trump would win the just-ended election.

According to him, he said Joe Biden would win the election but if Donald Trump repented and prayed, he could win the election.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s Morning show, Owusu Bempah said he has never had it wrong with his prophesies about presidential elections and believes that his predictions are intact.



“It is a lie! the NDC is misrepresenting what I said. When I prophesized, I said Joe Biden would win, and Trump will lose, but if he prays, he could win,” he said.

He explained further that, "God said he had sent his angel to take keys from Donald Trump which means he has lost. If God chooses someone for a nation and the person drifts, God speaks to the person and if the person comes to himself with his heart, God is able to give his position back to him.”



Owusu Bempah reiterated,”I said the prophecy that came is that Trump would lose, Archbishop Agyemang-Prempeh, my son spoke with Donald Trump’s Spiritual Adviser, Paula White about it and when Trump heard it, he was scared and now they are praying. So if Donald Trump has repented, I will not be surprised if he is named winner of the election.”