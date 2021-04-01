I entered politics purely by accident – Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah details his journey into politics

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah says his decision to get into politics was accidental

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has described the circumstances under which he got into politics, stating that it was purely by accident.

He explained that in his plans for life, politics was not on the plate because all he ever dreamed of was to complete law school, bury his head in business and just live his life in different ways.



The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, who is in his second-term in Parliament was answering questions on E Vibes, a program on JoyNews, a place he worked at for many years as a broadcaster.



He was asked if the transition from being a broadcaster to politics was a dream, to which he explained the very details on what led him into the politics.

“No! I always mention that politics was purely by accident. So, when I left radio and then I was in law school, the Member of Parliament here, David Oppong-Kusi, had completed his 12-year tenure and he was exiting and we were looking for a new candidate. So, it was right around these same areas that we are talking to executives that look for someone who is young and has energy and can do xyz. And so when I left and went to Accra, (points to a gentleman who is was part of the people who persuaded him), they came to me in Accra and said, we’ve been thinking about it and we think you should be our candidate.



“Initially, I was like that’s not my path – that’s not what I want to do: I want to practice my law, build my business and move on but they are very persuasive and after speaking with my wife, to my family and a few of my spiritual advisers, we decided this is not a bad idea so let’s do this,” he explained.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is also serving his second-term as Ghana's Information Minister, having been approved recently under very controversial circumstances by Parliament, following his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.