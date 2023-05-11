I gave you a 'far better life' than Akufo-Addo has – Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said he gave Ghanaians a far better life than they have been given by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Addressing party faithful in the Upper West Region, Mr Mahama, who is seeking a comeback, said: "In 2016, all the lies they told and all the propaganda they told, Ghanaians can now see [through them]."



He noted: "All the preaching that, 'We are sitting on money and yet, we are hungry', and the claims that 'Ghanaians were suffering'; Ghanaians are now suffering more than they were in 2016."

Mr Mahama added: "Any work that anyone does, you hardly get profit."



"I can beat my chest and say, in 2016, our lives were far better than we are today," he asserted.