18
Menu
News

I gave you a 'far better life' than Akufo-Addo has – Mahama to Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama Ndc Tour Former President John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has said he gave Ghanaians a far better life than they have been given by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Addressing party faithful in the Upper West Region, Mr Mahama, who is seeking a comeback, said: "In 2016, all the lies they told and all the propaganda they told, Ghanaians can now see [through them]."

He noted: "All the preaching that, 'We are sitting on money and yet, we are hungry', and the claims that 'Ghanaians were suffering'; Ghanaians are now suffering more than they were in 2016."

Mr Mahama added: "Any work that anyone does, you hardly get profit."

"I can beat my chest and say, in 2016, our lives were far better than we are today," he asserted.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: