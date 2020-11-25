I get worried over election prophesies - Rev. Campbell

Parish priest of Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, has urged men of God to pray for good leadership, peace and transparency during general elections other than rush to give victory and doom prophesies.

According to him, he is wary of such prophesies and does not know where such prophesies come from.



“I get worried when these prophecies are made. I don’t know where these pastors get their visions from. I always pray quietly on my own and ask God for peaceful elections. I pray that there are no troubles during the elections”.



He advised Ghanaians against the spreading of false news and unfounded accusations during the election period. “I will be voting on the 7th day of December and we should respect one another”, he appealed.

The priest made this known in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive.



In recent times, election prophecies have become a thing in Ghana with some ‘Men of God’ trying their luck to win favour in the eyes of the political parties.



Some of these prophecies are realised whilst some miss the goal post widely, denting the reputation of these prophets.