'I have never sponsored any candidate against you' - Gabby tells Majority Leader

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has denied ever sponsoring a candidate within the governing New Patriotic Party to unseat the Majority Leader as a lawmaker for the Suame Constituency.

According to the NPP stalwart, he considers Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu a strong loyalist in the party and will never do such a thing to him.

The Suame MP, in an interview on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, accused the co-founder of the Danquah Institute of unsuccessfully sponsoring a candidate against him in the party’s parliamentary primaries leading to the 2016 elections.

"He wrote something for someone to go on his radio station [Asaase radio] and say that if I contest Suame seat again I will lose and that is why he is saying he won’t contest again. Gabby Otchere-Darko, have you contested an election before?" the Majority Leader asked.

"In 2016, these same people were hiding behind a candidate saying that if he wins the Suame primaries, he will lose the general election; then they sponsored a candidate against me and it didn’t work for them. I had the confidence of the President who, two days before the primaries said ‘no I want to come and speak to your [Suame] people’ but I told him to stop [because] I am in control of affairs…

"The President was very worried and he wanted to fly in the night to Suame but I had to tell him not to bother himself and God willing after the primaries those that Gabby Otchere-Darko and his people sponsored lost massively; their votes were not closer to what I had. I don’t know what Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko holds against me…," Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated.

But Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a reply said on his Facebook timeline, November 15, "I have never sponsored any candidate against the Majority Leader for the Suame seat.

"I would never do such a thing to a person I considered a strong loyalist even within the NPP."





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
