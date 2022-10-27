I’ll deepen NDC’s regional balance when elected — Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, former Member of Parliament for Ketu South

Source: GNA

Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, former Member of Parliament for Ketu South, and General Secretary aspirant of National Democratic Congress (NDC), says when given the nod, he will improve the regional balance of the party.

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture and of Transport declared his intention to contest the position following the decision by the incumbent, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to exit the post to join the chairmanship race.



Mr Kwetey, in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said a vote for him would be a vote for a trusted hand to deepen NDC’s regional roots.



“My track record as the Propaganda Secretary, the unforgettable role I played when I was sent to the strongroom in 2008 and in the collation of results of the party in 2012 leading to our success in both elections is there for all to see,” he said.



Mr Kwetey said in this critical time when the party needed to hinge its campaign on the economy, he was the right man for the job.

“But there’s more. The NDC has people in top positions of the party coming from Savanna, Northern, Central and other regions. We (Volta Region) are the pillars of the NDC and we need to be represented in the five top positions of the party.”



“Ellecting me, a native of Ketu South and Volta Region as the Chief Executive Officer of the party will tell our people that we’re not just for voting.”



Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, called for unity in the party and urged losers in the just-ended constituency executive elections not to despair because that was not the end of the road.



“Let’s be united for NDC’s victory in 2024. We must be watchful to ensure that nothing untoward happens because in the end, it must be the interest of the party superseding that of individuals.”