I’ll lead fight against corruption when NPP is kicked out –Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye

A leading member of Movement for Change Hopeson Adorye has expressed his willingness to lead the fight against corruption in Ghana after Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng poured out his frustrations in that respect.

According to Hopeson Adorye, President Akufo-Addo is deliberately frustrating the efforts of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to embark on a smooth corruption fight in the country.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ambassador TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Hopeson Adorye stated that “some government appointees who swimming in the pool of corruption are not facing prosecution because the government is unwilling to fight corruption”



“I want to caution government appointees engaging in corruption that the table will surely turn because the NPP government will never be in power forever. When the table turns, some of us will volunteer and lead the fight against corruption” Hopeson Adorye told Osei Kwadwo

“Corruption can never be uprooted from any country because it is not only government appointees who engage in corruption but Alan Kyerematen as President of Ghana will fight corruption to minimize it”



“Though I have my problem with Kissi Agyabeng I can assure the Office of the Special Prosecutor that the office will be given full support to fight corruption under Alan Kyerematen as President”, he assured.



He added “When corruption becomes uncomfortable in this country, especially among government appointees, we will baptize ourselves from going to IMF for bailouts because Ghana will save money for developments. Under Alan Kyerematen, I can assure Ghanaians that all the institutions that have been given the mandate to fight corruption will have government support to work effectively”