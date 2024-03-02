I’ll relocate Ghana’s capital to Western Region when voted president – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the flagbearer of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has pledged to relocate Ghana's capital from Greater Accra to the Western Region should he win the 2024 elections.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom emphasized the untapped potential of the Western Region, citing its abundance of natural resources.



He lamented the neglect of numerous factories established by Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, which, he argued, could contribute significantly to job creation if revitalized.



“Look at all the factories left behind by Kwame Nkrumah in the Western region, all of them have been left to rot but that should not be the case.



“All leaders we have had over the years were unable to maintain these factories, all of them have been left to rot. We can create employment from these factories if we resurrect them,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on Connect FM.



He envisioned training Ghanaians to manage the region's abundant resources, including oil, gold, and rubber, in a bid to bolster local employment and retain wealth within the country.

“There is oil, gold, rubber, and other natural resources in the Western Region but we are still suffering because everything is in the hands of foreigners.



“We shall train Ghanaians to manage those resources so that we will create more employment and keep the money here, and that is why GUM will make the Western Region Ghana’s capital," he added.



