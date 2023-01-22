I'm 100% okay; I’m super happy – Rev Victor Kusi Boateng tells church members

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng addressing his congregation on Sunday, January 22, 2023

The founder and overseer of Powel Chapel International, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, has told members of his church not to be perturbed about allegations of corruption levelled against him regarding his dealings in the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, assured his congregation that he will come through the allegations unscathed.



The prophet, who made these remarks as he was addressing his faithful on Sunday, January 22, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, urged them not to engage in banters will people on social media in their efforts to defend him.



“You are excited when you see your father up there - always happy, Papa is up there, Papa is up there. But when you are up there and you are fighting up there and some of you are crying.



“How can I go up without fighting the demons in the air? And so, stop all these fights and all these arguments. The question is that, is your father okay? I’m 100 per cent okay.



“The question is that, is your father happy? I’m super happy. The question is that, is your father going to go through this? I promise you that I will go through this honourably.

“So, every one of you should be relaxed, be happy, and don’t waste your time fighting on Facebook,” he said.



He added that his church members should rather spend time talking to people about the expansion of their church and propagating the gospel.



The congregants, who were all on their feet, could be seen applauding the man of God as he addressed them.



Background



The latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested impropriety on the part of the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

On January 16, 2023, the MP made some allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.



Further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.



Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Watch Kusi Boateng's remarks in the view below (from 40:00)







