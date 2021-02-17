I’m not aware – Ursula Owusu ‘sweats’ over Akufo-Addo’s law firm at vetting

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister nominee

Minister of Communications designate Ursula Owusu-Ekuful came under pressure when she took her turn for her vetting on Monday, February 15, 2020

The outspoken Minister who was confronted with happenings in the ministry she has been retained said that she has no knowledge that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co., is the Secretary for the Central Digital Transmission Company Limited, a company set up in August 2017 to distribute digital radio and television signals nationwide. She made the revelation today when she faced vetting at Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



According to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, even though the company was set up by government to handle the distribution of the digital radio and television signals upon her assumption of office as Minister of Communications, she did not know that the Company Secretary is President Akufo-Addo’s law firm.



The question was put to her by Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini when he took his turn to pose questions to the Minister-designate.

Many on social media have wondered how she did not know about the details of the company in such a strategic company under her watch.



“The Communications Ministry under Ursula Owusu-Ekuful chose Akufo-Addo’s law firm as the company secretary for the state-owned media distribution company without the Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s, knowledge. This vetting is revealing so much,” Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni reacted.



Checks on the website of the Register General’s Department show that Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co. as the company secretary for the wholly-owned state company.