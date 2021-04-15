I’m not the only one, I can list NDC bigmen bonking NPP ladies day & night – Chief Biney drops filla

Chief Biney with his Afia Akoto

The Deputy National Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney has suggested that there are several figures within the NDC bonking NPP ladies day and night but turn around to point accusing fingers at him and vilifying him for getting married to Afia Akoto of the ruling NPP.

Chief Biney married Afia Akoto, now Mrs. Afia Biney who is a Deputy Communications Officer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a Deputy CEO of MASLOC on February 11, 2020.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr. Biney said there are persons within the NDC vilifying him who also sleep with and have close [sexual] relations with high persons with positions in NPP but are keeping it secret, rather than choosing to vilify him for his choice.



“…People are doing it in the dark! They are doing it in the dark. If I want to mention names, you’ll run away! I am telling you. People who take support from people if I want to tell you, you’ll run away. But we respect them….”

He said despite the challenges, he has remained resolute and will even choose his wife ahead of his party any day. He added that since his marriage to the “heavily-endowed” Afia Akoto, he has known no peace in the NDC but said “he had expected it” and hence has no regret about his choice.



“I have really suffered for marrying an NPP woman but I am still on my feet. Those who ought to know better are also vilifying me for marrying an NPP member but I forgive them,” he said.



“If I’m asked to choose between my wife and the NDC, I would take my bag and go home. I would choose my wife over NDC on any day because, after everything, I would go home,” he explained in an interview on Asempa FM, Tuesday.