‘I’m really excited my daughter insisted you meet me’ – Akufo-Addo to Meek Mill

Akufo-Addo meets Meek Mill and his team

American rapper Meek Mill was a guest at the Jubilee House on Friday meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The rapper had earlier in the day, posted a series of photos on his Instagram status showing him outside and inside the Jubilee House with members of his team.



One of the photos showed him at the main conference hall at the presidency posing for a photo as he pointed at the giant coat of arms on the wall.



In a video of his meeting with Akufo-Addo, Mill spoke about his upbringing and how he ended up in jail wrongfully before stressing his desire to meet strong Black leaders and thanked the president for hosting his team.



“I am very very excited that my daughter Gyankroma insisted that you should come and say hello to me, and I appreciate that very much,” Akufo-Addo said.



Mill had earlier shared a of himself and Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, but per our checks, the particular photo was taken elsewhere and also at night.



Meek Mill was part of international artistes who flew into Ghana to participate in the holiday entertainment events. He performed specifically at the Afro Nation concert on Thursday.

[WATCH]: @MeekMill expresses his deepest appreciation to Ghana’s President, @NAkufoAddo, for inviting him over to the Jubilee House.



—



He also used the opportunity to let the President in on what he’s been up to since he got out of jail.



????????????pic.twitter.com/f8tRKmzZaW — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????? (@OleleSalvador) December 31, 2022











Meek Mill finds his lookalike in Ghana ???????????? pic.twitter.com/F19EVIAxIb — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) December 30, 2022

SARA