I place a higher value on our youth than I do on our oil and gas or gold mining - Sam Ankrah

Sam Ankrah

Source: Alternative Force for Action

The game-changing independent presidential candidate for the general elections of 2024, Dr Sam Ankrah, has emphasized the importance of our leaders having value for the teeming youth in the country, which is more important than the worth of our oil and gas or the gold.

He revealed that the well-being and development of the younger generation are of the utmost importance and ought to be prioritized over focusing all of our attention on the extraction of our native resources.



At his campaign office in Accra yesterday, the Presidential Candidate disclosed this information to a member of the media during an engagement with the media organization.



"If our youth are more valuable than our oil, gas, or gold we are mining then let's create a system to harness these untapped resources as a country" according to him.



A worldwide business strategist and development economist, the investment banker, emphasized the need for the government preparing young people for their future responsibilities for the sake of the nation as a whole. He called for the government to take this responsibility.



Touching on his second independence campaign, the AFFORDABLE GHANA campaign, which was centered on making no masked promises, Dr. Ankrah stated that it is a transformative journey towards transparent and accountable leadership and that it is the driving philosophy behind my bid for the high office of the presidency of Ghana as an independent candidate.



In addition to other things, he has urged young people to demonstrate their support for his initiative to promote accountability and openness.

In addition to this, he urged the younger generation to express their concerns and take an active role in holding political candidates and leaders accountable for the promises they made.



He added that he has a youth policy document that he intends to submit to the public. This document would include a comprehensive scheme that will cater to every country's youth. HE PROMISED TO HAVE EVERY YOUNG PERSON ABOVE AGE 18 YEARS OF AGE IN FULL-TIME, EMPLOYMENT, APPRENTICESHIP OR FULL-TIME EDUCATION BY HIS SECOND YEAR IN OFFICE. "As a seasoned economist and investment banker, I lead this movement with the belief that active civic responsibility and engagement are fundamental to a thriving democracy,” he pledged.



It was revealed by him that Ghana needs a methodical and realistic approach to get the best possible outcomes for its population. According to Dr. Ankrah, the most effective means of achieving an atmosphere that is conducive to empowering Ghanaian citizens are as follows: rule of law, efficient government institutions, and an organized and firm fight against corruption.



In addition, Dr. Ankrah urged the younger generation to maintain their optimism for the future of the nation, even though the current administration has not implemented any other means of bringing hope to the younger generation.



Additionally, he challenged them to be innovative in all of their ideas and to support his ten-point plan, which will break the duopoly of the National People's Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the political and governance history of Ghana.