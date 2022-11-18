I pray to God to be Ghanaian in my next life – Anyidoho reacts to ‘Sika Mpɛ Dede’ music

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has praised Ghanaians for their high sense of humour despite the current economic condition in the country.

Anyidoho, who was reacting to a video of some market women dancing to music composed from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's famous quotes during his recent address to the nation, "Sika Mp Dede," said that one of the reasons he loves Ghana is its humour.



In a tweet shared on Friday, November 18, 2022, the former NDC deputy general secretary added that it is his wish that he will be Ghanaian again in the next world.



“I’ve not stopped laughing since I saw this of Ghana. I can’t stop loving Ghana because of our great sense of humor. I pray to God that in the next world I will still be a Ghanaian,” parts of the tweet read.



The woman singing the ‘Sika Mpɛ Dede’ song was skilfully using previous pronouncements made by both Akufo-Addo and ex-President John Dramani Mahama to give hope to Ghanaians.



Market women and other persons passing by could not help but joyfully dance to the music.

President Akufo-Addo came under some criticism when he said the speculation was Ghanaians is the main reason for the depreciation of Ghana's currency (the Ghana Cedi); saying ‘Sika Mpɛ Dede’ literally translates: money does not like noise.



I’ve not stopped laughing since I saw this ????????????????????????????of Ghana ???????? I can’t stop loving Ghana ???????? because of our great sense of humor. I pray to God that in the next world I will still be a Ghanaian ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/v1ZgYuRkqL — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) November 18, 2022









IB/BOG