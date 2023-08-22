I think Nana Addo's government is a criminal enterprise - Inusah Fuseini

Former MP for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini

The former member of parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has levelled strong accusations against the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He accused him of running an enterprise of criminals.



The former MP’s comments were sparked on the back of concerns raised by the minority about the Bank of Ghana's (BoG) contravening legislation.



The minority accused the central bank of spending $ 250 million on a new headquarters and also causing a Ghc6 billion loss to the state in 2022.



Speaking out on the matter, Inusah Fuseini expressed his outrage at what he perceives as dishonesty and disregard for the country's laws within the government.



He highlighted the responsibility of the Bank of Ghana in upholding legal provisions, and he accused the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of conspiring to deceive the country about the legislation.

“Why will anybody at the Bank of Ghana work to deceive the purpose of the legislation?



“That is why I am saying that it is not only a conspiracy of sought but I think the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is a criminal enterprise. Because you don’t do that,” he said.



Fuseini emphasised that the president has a role in ensuring the adherence to constitutional provisions, especially when it pertains to the Bank of Ghana.



He criticised the alleged lack of action on the part of the president, highlighting the hypocrisy of taking an oath to uphold the laws of the country while seemingly disregarding them.



“If you had even known that the Bank of Ghana was exceeding or violating a provision of the constitution, the president should have been the first person to call them to order.

I mean why do you swear, have you looked at the oath of the president? Why do you swear to uphold the laws of the country, when you know that you won’t uphold the laws of the land? This is dishonesty to the highest esteem,” he added.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









