I was asleep at home but my death was announced on Facebook - Sefa Kayi recalls death hoax

Host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi has shared how he once became the subject of a death hoax.

According to the morning show host, he was pronounced dead on Facebook while he was sleeping at home.



“A couple of years ago, about two or three years ago I was sleeping at about 2am when someone called wifey, when she picked up, the person asked of my whereabout and she said I was beside her. The person then said alright, I will call you back and hanged up.



“Meanwhile, my next-door neighbour had been told and he didn’t know whether to come home or not. So as at the dawn he will intermittently come out and check whether there is any action going on in our compound and then go back after seeing nothing. He kept at it and couldn’t sleep till daybreak,” he shared with panelists on his show on Thursday, July 20, 2023.



His revelation was part of a discussion on the show about false reports of former President John Agyekum Kufuor in some media.



Sefa Kayi disclosed that the news about his supposed death had spread wide and had gotten to the attention of his colleagues and employers.



“I woke up in the morning to plenty messages, very unusual. God bless you amongst others from people I hadn’t even heard from in the past three years. I didn’t even bother about it and drove to work. At about 10 minutes to six, a man called me; I was almost at work and he started speaking my father’s language (Ewe). He asked me how I was doing and I told him I am fine. He said he was just checking up on me because he has not heard from me in a while, he wishes me well and that whatever I hear, I should just pray about it and ignore,” he said

Sefa Kayi revealed said he finally understood the situation after his boss informed him about the news.



“It was my boss, Fadda Dickson who finally came to me to say ‘they say you die!’ So I asked who say I die and I was sent a Facebook post. I said these people should wait for me to attain at least 50 years, by then I was 50-years-old,” he said.



The office of former president Kufour has released a statement dismissing rumours that the he has died.



A statement from the office signed by Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, a senior aide and spokesperson for the former president said the octogenarian was healthy and going about his normal duties.



Stories, from late last week through the weekend, had made it especially across social media platforms claiming that Kufuor had died.



It continued well into this week prompting the office to allay any such reports which it described as claims borne out of mischief or peddled for political reasons.

"We wish to categorically deny such an occurrence and state emphatically that the former president is very much alive and well.



"We therefore urge the general public to disabuse their minds of these malicious and uncanny rumours that spring out of nothing," the statement read in part.







