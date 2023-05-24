I weep for my party – Anyidoho reacts to video of NDC supporters fighting

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has bemoaned what he described as the seeming tensions in the party.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Koku Anyidoho said that the increase in violence in the NDC makes him sad.



He added that there is so much fighting in the party because it lacks leadership.



“I weep for my party. Too much fighting all over the place. It’s not getting any better because there is no roof atop the building. I pray things get better,” parts of the tweet read.



The video shared by Anyidoho showed two men at each other's throats at what looks like an office of the NDC.



The fight was so severe that men were even hitting the people separating them.

I weep ???? for my party. Too much fighting all over the place. It's not getting any better because there is no roof atop the building. I pray things get better???? pic.twitter.com/xoxKoXnI0y — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) May 24, 2023









