15
Menu
News

I weep for my party – Anyidoho reacts to video of NDC supporters fighting

Video Archive
Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has bemoaned what he described as the seeming tensions in the party.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Koku Anyidoho said that the increase in violence in the NDC makes him sad.

He added that there is so much fighting in the party because it lacks leadership.

“I weep for my party. Too much fighting all over the place. It’s not getting any better because there is no roof atop the building. I pray things get better,” parts of the tweet read.

The video shared by Anyidoho showed two men at each other's throats at what looks like an office of the NDC.

The fight was so severe that men were even hitting the people separating them.

Watch the interview in the video below:





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:





IB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Related Articles: