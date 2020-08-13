Politics

I will bridge white Volta at Daboya - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama recently toured the Savannah Region

Former President Mahama has promised the people of Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region that he will bridge the White Volta that links Daboya on the Savannah Region to Tolon in the Northern Region when given the nod to lead Ghana come December 7.

Speaking in Daboya during his recent tour of the Savannah Region, former President Mahama said plans were far advanced for the project to kick start during his time as the President of Ghana but unfortunately he lost power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led Nana Akuffo-Addo who has now abandoned it after assumption of power.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer said the Daboya road construction project linking the Savannah Region to the Upper East region which started before the NDC left office will also be completed adding that there is nothing new in the Constituency apart from what NDC left behind.



He further appealed to the youth of the area to vote massively for him since the Daboya smock that had gained international recognition under the NDC with a lot of people in the smock business making money out of the manufacture and sale of smocks is now jobless because the business is now on its knees.



Former President Mahama said he will do everything possible to make sure the business of smock making and sale of smocks is once again brought back to life when voted for on December 7.

A sub-chief in the Wasipe traditional area, Chief Manbulwura who spoke on behalf of Wasipewura said former President Mahama does not need to tell what he did in the North Gonja District since they know his track records in the area.



Chief Manbulwura mentioned electricity expansion, road construction, water supply and the construction of the community day school in the district are some of the legacies John Mahama left in the district which the people of Wasipe are still very grateful.



He, however, advised former President to be extra vigilant on the day of the election to ensure victory since nothing is stopping his return to the flagstaff house come 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.