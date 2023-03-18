I will quit politics if Bawumia loses NPP flagbearership – Former NPP Chairman

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president and Kwadwo Boateng

Former chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the New Juaben North Constituency, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang has expressed conviction that vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win a resounding victory in the NPP primaries and eventually win the 2024 general election.

According to him, the grounds are fertile for the vice president to win the two upcoming elections, thus, he has vowed to quit politics should Bawumia lose the first step.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, on March 15, 2023, he argued: “For the 2024 general election… NPP primaries from now till December, if we’re to conduct a presidential election, except that those who will vote won’t be truthful…for delegates all of us have dealt with them before, but the signs are clear out there.



“I’m saying for this election, mark it on the wall, I swear by my father’s coffin …that if the vice president (Bawumia) loses this primaries, I will stop doing politics,” he said.



Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang added that Dr. Bawumia's defeat will simply demonstrate that politics is in fact a game of deception.



“Because it will give me a clear picture that there’s no truth in politics, but it will never be in vain because OB I’m telling you I know what is on the ground,” he added.

The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Kofi Konadu Apraku have all announced their bids for the NPP flagbearership.



Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to officially announce his bid but his spokesperson, Gideon Boako, recently announced that his boss will contest when nominations open for the party’s primaries.



AM/SARA