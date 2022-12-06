29
'I won the award not because of my father's position in government' - 2022 National Best Farmer

Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe 2022 National Best Farmer Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe with the 'sword' of triumph

Tue, 6 Dec 2022

Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, the 2022 National Best Farmer, has denied winning the award because of the designation of his father, Daasebre Nana Otuo Siriboe II.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II is the Omanhene of Asante Juaben in the Ashanti region, as well as the Chairman of the Council of State under Akufo- Addo's administration.

Many people believe Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe managed to win the National Best Father Award in 2022 because his father is involved in politics.

Nana Yaw Siriboe rejected those claims during an interview with Akua Asieduwaa on Oyerepa Breakfast Time, asserting that he received the honor because of his hard work.

"Yes, Nana Otuo Siriboe II is my father. People are making those claims because they might not know me. I didn't go into farming for the award; I went for the money, and the award was an added bonus that I gladly accepted.

"I am the third-youngest person to receive the award and the youngest person in the Ashanti region to receive this award for the past 38 years," he said.

He clarified that he began this process in 2014, when his father, Daasebre Nana Otuo Siriboe II, wasn't the chairman of the Council of State.

"I started this award in 2014. My father was not there. I became second in 2019. You will not be presented with the award on a silver platter. I won it because of my hard work." Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe said.

