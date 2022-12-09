0
Menu
News

I would hand myself over to the police if I were you – Kumchacha to Afia Schwarzenegger

Kumchacha And Afia Schwarzenegger Prophet Kumchacha has entreated Afia Schwarzenegger to hand herself over to the police

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha, has advised socialite, Valentina Agyeiwaa alias Afia Schwarzenegger to hand herself over to the police.

A Tema High Court recently found Schwarznegger and three others guilty of contempt and fined all four an amount of GHC65,000 each.

The court, in addition, handed a ten-day jail term to Afia Schwarzenegger who was not present in court for the hearing.

According to Kumchacha, he would have turned himself in a served the sentence if he were to be the position of the socialite.

“If I were to be her, I would hand myself over to the police. Ten days is something small. From the time the sentence was passed to today, it has been over four days and if she had turned herself in to commence her sentence, she would have been left with just 6 days to complete it,” Kumchacha said.

Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame Obeng Asare aka A Plus, Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) and Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh were sued by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi for contempt.

The suit was in relation to a media discussion on an earlier suit filed by the politician against the socialite.

The court after trial acquitted and discharged Fadda Dickson but found the remaining four guilty of contempt.

However, Afia Schwarzenegger whose social media posts indicate was out of the country at the time of ruling has yet to serve the sentence.



GA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'