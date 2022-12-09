I would hand myself over to the police if I were you – Kumchacha to Afia Schwarzenegger

Prophet Kumchacha has entreated Afia Schwarzenegger to hand herself over to the police

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha, has advised socialite, Valentina Agyeiwaa alias Afia Schwarzenegger to hand herself over to the police.

A Tema High Court recently found Schwarznegger and three others guilty of contempt and fined all four an amount of GHC65,000 each.



The court, in addition, handed a ten-day jail term to Afia Schwarzenegger who was not present in court for the hearing.



According to Kumchacha, he would have turned himself in a served the sentence if he were to be the position of the socialite.



“If I were to be her, I would hand myself over to the police. Ten days is something small. From the time the sentence was passed to today, it has been over four days and if she had turned herself in to commence her sentence, she would have been left with just 6 days to complete it,” Kumchacha said.



Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame Obeng Asare aka A Plus, Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) and Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh were sued by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi for contempt.

The suit was in relation to a media discussion on an earlier suit filed by the politician against the socialite.



The court after trial acquitted and discharged Fadda Dickson but found the remaining four guilty of contempt.



However, Afia Schwarzenegger whose social media posts indicate was out of the country at the time of ruling has yet to serve the sentence.







GA/FNOQ