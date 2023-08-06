I would rather eat kokonte than listen to Ken Ofori-Atta - Sylvester Soprano

The National Communications Director for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Sylvester Soprano Sarpong, has stated emphatically that despite his respect for President Nana Akufo-Addo, he has no interest in whatever the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM about the performance of the government in light of the mid-year budget review, Soprano said that he would rather spend his time eating “Kokonte” than listen to the Finance Minister.



“I listen to everything President Akufo-Addo says, I pay attention to him…because he’s a very exposed person and an experienced man. But as a President of Ghana, he has been a massive disaster. But if you want me to listen to the finance minister, I would rather eat Kokonte because it doesn’t interest me,” he said.



He explained that his lack of interest in the finance minister stems from the failure of the minister to resign and the reluctance of the president to sack Ken Ofori-Atta.



“President Akufo-Addo, as we know him to be a man of honour, a man of integrity, a man of his word, mentioned that when the honourable minister is done with the IMF deal, he would be gone. The president….made this promise in front of all Ghanaians. Isn’t the deal over?” He queried.



The mid-year budget review for 2023 was presented by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 31, 2023, in parliament.

According to the minister, the government is currently making modest gains in turning the economy around after experiencing severe economic hardship in 2022.



The Finance Minister disclosed the government’s commitment to pursuing a robust growth strategy within the country’s limited fiscal space. Stating that the country is “turning the corner”.







ID/KPE