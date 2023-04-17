IHRC Global Chairman arrives in Ghana

Dr Khan's three-day visit will see him engage with some personalities and agencies of government

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Enroute to the 7th World Summit on Human Rights, the Global Chairman of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), HE Dr Shahid Amin Khan has visited Ghana and has plans to visit a number of African States upon the invitation of IHRC's Ambassador at Large to the African Union, HE Abu Zein.

Dr Khan's three-day visit will see him engage with some personalities and agencies of government. He is accompanied by some other Human Rights advocates and activists.



The 7th World Summit itself slated for May 22 to 24 in Geneva Switzerland will see the first female President in the history of Slovenia He Excellency Advocate Natasa Pirc Musar.



The visit forms part of Slovenia's first female president's pre



7th World Summit on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland.



The duo will be among high-profile dignitaries lined up for the 7th World Summit on Human Rights and International Human Rights Awards in Geneva, Switzerland this year, 2023.



The summit, scheduled from May 22 to 24, this year is expected to draw dignitaries from across the globe.

Among the dignitaries to grace the event are, Her Excellency Dr Noledi Punder, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Federia Villegos, president of UN Human Rights Council, ambassador of Argentine to UN, Geneva, Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia and HE Abu Zein, IHRC Ambassador at large to the African Union,



Several such closed-door deliberations have occurred since his arrival on Emirate yesterday.



IHRC Chief has extended an official invitation to the President of Seychelles, His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan, to be the Keynote Speaker and Special Guest at the 7th World Summit.



The African multilateral engagements are enhanced due to the consistent diplomatic efforts of HE Abu Zein. Dr Khan will make a courtesy call on His Excellency the President before his departure.



HE Dr Khan will depart Accra on 19th April to Libya for another such same intervention before finally flying to Geneva for the said Conference.