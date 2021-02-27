IMANI Africa enjoys support from pro-LGBTQI groups - Razak Kojo Opoku alleges

Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement

Earlier this week, the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe indicated that his outfit is opened to receiving donations from groups that promote the LGBTQI agenda.

Franklin Cudjoe stated that IMANI Africa will welcome such donations as long as there are no conditions attached to the offer.



He also declined to state the position of IMANI Africa on the topic that has been waging in the country since January 31, 2021.



“I now understand why some are asking for IMANI’s stance on LGBTQI issues. I have read a bit now. Let me state emphatically, that IMANI has never received any support from any LGBTQI groups. If they give us money unconditionally, we will receive and use it to pursue our mission of holding public officers accountable,” he said in a statement on Sunday, February 21.



He added “IMANI holds conservative, Christian, almost Catholic thoughts on such issues, but at the same time recognize our limitations to recommend how other humans should live their lives".



But in the of a series of post aimed at rebutting the claims by the IMANI President, Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the leading New Patriotic Party has enumerated a number of organisations which he alleges are key donors for IMANI AFRICA.



Razak Kojo Opoku who is the leader of pro-NPP group, Concerned Voters Movement alleged that IMANI is a beneficiary of funding from pro-LGBTQI groups.



This, he says is the cause of Franklin Cudjoe's apparent indecision on the controversial topic.



Read the post below

The loud silence of IMANI and other Civil Society Organizations on the issues of LGBTQI stems from the fact that, these CSOs receive funding and support from organizations who are strongly behind the LGBTQI community. Therefore any attempt to hold Government accountable on the LGBTQI would automatically affect their sources of funding.



IMANI led by Franklin Cudjoe is on top of issues when it comes to Governance except the issues of LGBTQI. Perhaps this is due to the fact that IMANI receives donor support from the following organizations which have serious agendas for the promotion and protection of the rights of LGBTQI people:



1. Ford Foundation 2. OSIWA 3. UNICEF 4. OXFAM 5. DANIDA



FORD FOUNDATION The Ford Foundation conducts grant-making that benefits the LGBTQI Community through its Gender and Racial Justice Programme.



On 28th November, 2012, the Ford Foundation brought together LGBT Leaders and Allies, Artists, Journalists, Technologists, Policymakers and Funders to explore the next opportunities for progress for the LGBT Movement, how social justice can be inclusive of sexual orientation and gender identity, and how to engage broad communities in securing rights for LGBT People.



OSIWA Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) is a grant-making and advocacy foundation that is part of the global Open Society Foundations Network.



The Open Society Foundations seek to combat discrimination by empowering lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex Communities to promote and defend their human rights.



UNICEF UNICEF continues to work to protect all children from discrimination including those who have been identified as LGBT.

OXFAM OXFAM supports the rights of sexual minorities and focuses on eliminating discrimination against LGBTI People.



DANIDA DANIDA through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark has a Special Action Plan to promote Security, Wellbeing and Equal Opportunities for LGBTI People.



Currently, OSIWA is responsible for the funding of IMANIFESTO Project of IMANI Africa.



DANIDA is responsible for the funding of Tax and Governance, a Project of IMANI Africa.



UNICEF is responsible for the funding of Manifesto Analysis on state of inequality and poverty alleviation efforts in Ghana, a Project of IMANI Africa.



OXFAM is responsible for the funding of Promoting Financial Accountability in the Public Sector (Ghana), a Project of IMANI Africa.



In September 2018, Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa promised to raise funds to support the work of the Special Prosecutor through Ford Foundation and Open Society Initiative for West Africa, and interestingly these two organizations are well known promoters, defenders and activists of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex Communities.



IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, Kofi Bentil and Bright Simons CAN NEVER openly condemn, criticize, oppose and speak against the LGBTQI due to the association or collaboration between IMANI Africa and Ford Foundation, OSIWA, DANIDA, OXFAM and UNICEF.

Similarly, majority of the prominent CSOs CAN NEVER condemn, criticize, oppose and speak against LGBTQI due to the fear that their sources of funding will be blocked.



Most of CSOs received funding from these organizations who are Sponsors and Financiers of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex Communities:



1. Ford Foundation



2. Open Society Foundation



3. Overbrook Foundation



4. Sigrid Rausing Trust



5. Tides Foundation



6. Levi Strauss Foundation

7. Mama Cash



8. Dreilinden gGmbh



9. Hivos (NL)



10. Arcus Foundation



11. And others