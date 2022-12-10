0
IMF bailout not enough: Trade off political affiliation and seek common goal - Government told

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

An IMF programme won't be able to take us out of our current situation according to Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin, a Financial Economist at the University of Ghana (UG).

Ghana is targeting an amount of $3 billion over a 3-year period from the IMF with the aim of restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.

However, the economist believes to "crawl" out of current economic crisis, apart from the IMF bailout, government will also need "certain governance and productivity-enhancing reforms".

This must be done void of political affiliation.

"We all have to come on board, trade off political affiliation and seek the common goal. Under current circumstances, an IMF programme is not enough. Let’s not think that by merely having an IMF programme we are out of this, NO.

"What government needs to do urgently is to be able to initiate certain governance and productivity-enhancing reforms that we can pursue along the IMF programme," he averred while speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

